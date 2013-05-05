FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ new car registrations fall in April - NZTA
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 5, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 4 years

NZ new car registrations fall in April - NZTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 13.1 percent on the previous month in April, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Monday.

The data showed 5,907 new cars were registered last month, and were 8.8 percent up on the same period last year.

Overall, car registrations, new and used, were down 7.3 percent on March, but 17.9 percent up on a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations fell 17.4 percent on the previous month but were up 38.2 percent from a year earlier.

The top selling maker for the month was Toyota, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, and Hyundai >.

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.