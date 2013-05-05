NZ new car registrations fall in April - NZTA

WELLINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 13.1 percent on the previous month in April, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Monday.

The data showed 5,907 new cars were registered last month, and were 8.8 percent up on the same period last year.

Overall, car registrations, new and used, were down 7.3 percent on March, but 17.9 percent up on a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations fell 17.4 percent on the previous month but were up 38.2 percent from a year earlier.

The top selling maker for the month was Toyota, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, and Hyundai >.