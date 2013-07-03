New Zealand car registrations rise in June - NZTA

WELLINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand rose 18.8 percent in June from the previous month, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Thursday.

A total of 7,541 new cars were registered, up 5.6 percent on the same time last year, the agency said.

Overall car registrations, new and used, rose 4.0 percent from May, 15.6 percent higher than a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 23.9 percent on the previous month and were 7.4 percent higher compared with a year earlier.

The top-selling maker of new cars registered for the month was Toyota with 1,433, followed by Hyundai with 895 and Holden, a unit of General Motors, with 814. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)