FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ new car registrations fall in April - NZTA
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 5, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

NZ new car registrations fall in April - NZTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 23 percent in April, official data showed on Tuesday.

The number of new cars registered last month was still up 4.1 percent on the same month a year ago, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

Imported used-car registrations were down 7.3 percent on the previous month, but 28 percent higher than April last year.

The number of new commercial registrations was down 20.3 percent from March, but up 15.4 percent on a year earlier.

The top-selling make of new cars registered for the month was Toyota, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, and Hyundai Motor Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.