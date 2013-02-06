NZ new car registrations pick up in January - NZTA

WELLINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand was up 21 percent on the previous month in January, the first rise in three months, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Thursday.

The data showed 7,385 new cars were registered last month, from 6,102 in December, but were down 1.5 percent on the same period last year.

Overall, car registrations, new and used, were 6.5 percent higher compared with January 2012.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations was up 61.2 percent from a year ago.

Registrations for Toyota vehicles were the highest at 1,528, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, with 908, and Hyundai > with 685. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)