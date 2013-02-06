FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ new car registrations pick up in January - NZTA
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 6, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

NZ new car registrations pick up in January - NZTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand was up 21 percent on the previous month in January, the first rise in three months, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Thursday.

The data showed 7,385 new cars were registered last month, from 6,102 in December, but were down 1.5 percent on the same period last year.

Overall, car registrations, new and used, were 6.5 percent higher compared with January 2012.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations was up 61.2 percent from a year ago.

Registrations for Toyota vehicles were the highest at 1,528, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, with 908, and Hyundai > with 685. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.