March 5, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

NZ new car registrations fall sharply in February - NZTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 21.5 percent on the previous month in February, giving back all of January’s gains, and resuming a declining trend of the past four months, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Wednesday.

The data showed 5,799 new cars were registered last month, from 7,385 in January, but were up 3 percent on the same period last year.

Overall, car registrations, new and used, were down 6.4 percent on January, but 15.4 percent up on a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations was up 13 percent on the previous month and 39 percent from a year earlier.

Registrations for Toyota vehicles were the highest at 926, followed by Hyundai > with 541, and Holden, a unit of General Motors, with 492.

Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
