NZ new car registrations rebound strongly in March - NZTA

WELLINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand rose 21.6 percent in March after a sharp dip the month before, reflecting solid consumer activity, official data showed on Friday.

The number of new cars registered last month was 17.5 percent higher than the same month a year ago, data from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed.

Imported used-car registrations were up 11.9 percent on the previous month, and 35.2 percent higher than in March 2013.

The number of new commercial registrations was up 25.9 percent from February, and 19.6 percent a year earlier.

The top-selling make of new cars registered for the month was Toyota, followed by Hyundai Motor Co, and Holden, a unit of General Motors.