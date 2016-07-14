New Zealand's central bank to issue economic update

WELLINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday it will issue an economic update next week ahead of its August cash rate decision.

The update, due July 21, is an unusual move for the central bank, which has not provided such releases as part of its regular communication strategy in recent history.

The RBNZ said the update will not include an official cash rate review and its release is due to the “longer than usual gap” between monetary policy statements as the bank moves to a new timetable. The next rate review is slated to take place Aug. 11.

New Zealand’s official cash rate is currently at a record low 2.25 percent and most economists are expecting it to cut rates to 2.00 percent at the August review. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Sam Holmes)