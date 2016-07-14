FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand's central bank to issue economic update
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

New Zealand's central bank to issue economic update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday it will issue an economic update next week ahead of its August cash rate decision.

The update, due July 21, is an unusual move for the central bank, which has not provided such releases as part of its regular communication strategy in recent history.

The RBNZ said the update will not include an official cash rate review and its release is due to the “longer than usual gap” between monetary policy statements as the bank moves to a new timetable. The next rate review is slated to take place Aug. 11.

New Zealand’s official cash rate is currently at a record low 2.25 percent and most economists are expecting it to cut rates to 2.00 percent at the August review. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.