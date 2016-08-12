FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reserve Bank of NZ says defers LVR start date until Oct. 1
August 12, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

Reserve Bank of NZ says defers LVR start date until Oct. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Friday it was deferring the start of proposed changes to investor loan-to-value restrictions nationwide until Oct. 1, based on feedback from the banking industry.

The new restrictions were due to be implemented Sep 1.

"Banks have indicated through their submissions that more time is required to enable them to meet the new restrictions that apply to investor loans nationwide, given the pipeline of loan pre-approvals made prior to our announcement in July," said Deputy Governor Grant Spencer in a release. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Richard Pullin)

