New Zealand's central bank consults on new lending restrictions for housing market

WELLINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Tuesday presented proposed changes to existing mortgage lending rules in order to mitigate risks to financial stability arising from the current boom in house prices.

Under the proposed new restrictions no more than 5 percent of bank lending to residential property investors across New Zealand would be permitted to borrowers who have a deposit of less than 40 percent.

No more than 10 percent of lending to owner-occupiers across New Zealand would be permitted to borrowers who have a deposit of less than 20 percent.

Loans that are exempt from the existing LVR restrictions, including loans to construct new dwellings, would continue to be exempt, the central bank said.

The proposed new restrictions would take effect on Sept. 1. The consultation will conclude Aug. 10, the bank said. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard, editing by G Crosse)