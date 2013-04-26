FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand exporters feast on China's vast market
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 26, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

New Zealand exporters feast on China's vast market

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Gyles Beckford
    WELLINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - China has become New
Zealand's biggest export market in the first quarter, adding
lustre to their economic links since they inked a free trade
deal five years ago and providing a vital source of growth for
the South Pacific nation.
    New Zealand was the first developed economy to sign a
free-trade agreement with China in 2008, and since then exports
have roughly tripled to NZ$7.4 billion ($6.3 billion).
    Official data on Friday showed exports to China rose 32
percent in the 12 months to March as the world's second biggest
economy bought increasing amounts of logs, meat, and dairy
produce, displacing Australia as New Zealand's biggest export
market.
    "This largely reflects the growing demand from China, as its
growing middle class results in increased demand for protein.
New Zealand is well positioned as a food producer to address
that growing demand," said ASB Bank economist Christina Leung.
    New Zealand shops have long been crammed with cheap Chinese
goods, making it the country's biggest source of imports, worth
NZ$7.8 billion in the year to March.
    Overall, two way trade still sees neighbouring Australia as
New Zealand's biggest trade partner, but over the past year the
total has fallen 1 percent while two way trade with China is up
12.8 percent.
    New Zealand and China are aiming for two way trade of NZ$20
billion by 2015, a target reaffirmed when Prime Minister John
Key visited with a large trade delegation earlier this month. 
    "New Zealand's post-free trade agreement trade and
investment growth with China has helped to lessen the impact on
New Zealand from the recent global financial crisis," Key said
ahead of the visit.
    In addition Chinese tourist arrivals have leapt 31 percent
in the 12 months to March, while more than 24,000 Chinese
students -- the largest source -- are studying in New Zealand
this year.
    That has seen increased flights between the two countries
and relaxed visa procedures.
    "We are now seeing wealthier, more educated and
well-travelled Chinese coming to New Zealand," said Zane Smith
of tourism marketing firm Vation Ltd, who was part of the trade
mission.
    Key forecast that visitor arrivals from China will rise five
fold to around 1 million by 2018.
    
    DIRECT INVESTMENT 
    The two countries are also increasingly becoming more
directly involved in each other's economies.
    New Zealand's biggest company and exporter, dairy
co-operative Fonterra Ltd is also looking to plant itself
directly in China by developing dairy farms.
    Fonterra, which accounts for about a third of the global
trade in dairy products, has three farms in Hebei province and
two more being developed. It aims to produce 1 billion litres of
milk in China by 2018. 
     "China has said to the world 'we want milk', and New
Zealand has said 'sure thing'," Westpac economists said in a
research note earlier this month.
    It will start selling its own branded infant formulas from
mid-year, and also plans a plant to make ultra-high temperature
milk by 2016. 
    Two Chinese dairy firms -- Yashili New Zealand Dairy Co and
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group -- were given
the green light this month to build infant milk plants in New
Zealand worth more than NZ$200 million each. 
    Earlier this week, the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, a
government long term pension investor, sold more than 7,000
hectares of commercial forests to a subsidiary of the
state-owned China Forestry Group Corporation.
    A year ago, a Chinese based group Shanghai Pengxin succeeded
on its second attempts to buy 16 New Zealand farms for around
NZ$200 million from a failed local company. 
    Other direct Chinese investments in New Zealand includes a
controlling stake in agri-business PGG Wrightson, and
last November's NZ$927 million takeover of appliance maker
Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd by the Haier Group.      
    ($1=NZ$1.1724)
    

 (Editing By Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.