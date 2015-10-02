FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ commodity prices rise in September
October 2, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

NZ commodity prices rise in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Prices for New Zealand’s main commodities rose in September, after five months of falls, due to rises in dairy and aluminium prices, ANZ Bank’s commodity price index showed on Friday.

The index gained 5.5 percent for the month, compared with a 5.2 percent fall in the previous month.

On an annual basis the index was 18.2 percent lower, compared with a 23.5 percent fall the month before.

Dairy products, the country’s biggest export earner, were up 15.1 percent.

In New Zealand dollar terms the index was up 9.3 percent on the previous month, to be 2.7 percent higher than a year ago. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)

