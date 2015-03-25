NZ farmer confidence turns positive in Q1 for first time in three quarters - survey

WELLINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand farmers’ confidence turned positive for the first time in nine months in the first quarter, as a drop in supply helped lift prices and sentiment in the battered dairy sector, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Agricultural produce accounts for more than half of New Zealand’s NZ$49 billion ($37.44 billion) annual export earnings, and the Rabobank survey said 13 percent of respondents were positive about the general outlook for the farming sector over the next 12 months.

This was an improvement on the 15 percent pessimistic reading in the last survey, conducted in December.

Rabobank said dairy farmers had turned positive due to the recent pick up in prices, which suggested a near-year long decline has hit the bottom.

“Our view is that prices will remain challenged as the global dairy market looks to deliver the signal to restrain production growth,” Rabobank New Zealand chief executive Bruce Russell said.

“That said, as we progress further into 2015, we expect to see a tightening in the market which will generate modest upward price pressure in the second half of the year.”

The survey’s release coincided with the first half earnings report from dairy giant Fonterra Ltd, which reported a 16 percent fall in net profit, warned of a cut in dividends, but held its forecast payout to farmers.

Sheep and beef farmers’ sentiment eased as drought in some regions forced them to sell stock at lower prices.

Other New Zealand business and consumer confidence surveys have shown sentiment picking up in the first quarter on the back of solid consumer activity, low inflation, and a strong economy. ($1 = 1.3087 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Miral Fahmy)