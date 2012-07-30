NZ investor confidence dips in Q2 - ASB survey

WELLINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Investor confidence in New Zealand fell in the second quarter, with term deposits reclaiming the top spot as the ongoing debt crisis in Europe spurred a flight to safety, an ASB Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The ASB Investor Confidence Index showed confidence falling to a net 8 percent expecting better investment returns in the three months to June 30 from a net 12 percent in the March quarter, which was the highest reading since the fourth quarter in 2010.

ASB head of wealth advisory Jonathan Beale said investors were wary of the potential for disruption in Europe with the debt crisis, with confidence plunging 12 points alone in June to zero, the lowest level in three years.

“Investors appear to have taken this news to heart, with more believing returns will worsen over the next 12 months,” Beale said in a statement.

The euro zone uncertainty pushed term deposits to the top spot as the investment that gave the best return, followed by rental property, the survey showed.

Government-sponsored retirement saving scheme, KiwiSaver, rated third overall driven by older respondents, followed by managed funds, bank savings and shares.

Resisting the overall downtrend was confidence in earthquake-hit region Canterbury, which rose six points over the survey period.

“Cantabrians are seeing early tangible signs that the rebuild is underway, and activity increased in the early part of this year, boosting investor perceptions,” Beale said.

Unlike other places, rental properties were the preferred investment option in Auckland as home prices in the country’s biggest business and population centre climbed to record level.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has kept rates at 2.5 percent since April last year. Last week, it gave no hint of any urgency to alter the policy rate with the economy growing modestly in the midst of the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)