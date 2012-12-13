NZ farmers less negative, global outlook weighs - survey

WELLINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand farmer sentiment has lifted from a three-year low in the fourth quarter but remains negative because of the global outlook, softer prices, and a high currency, a survey showed on Friday.

The Rabobank survey of around 450 farmers showed a net 12 percent of respondents believed the rural economy will worsen over the next 12 months, compared with a net 29 percent pessimism level in the September survey.

It was the first lift in sentiment in the agriculture sector this year. Farmers were also less pessimistic about their own outlook.

“The survey results were not surprising given the ongoing uncertainty in the global economy and the very high New Zealand dollar were impacting farm gate prices,” said Rabobank General Manager Ben Russell.

Agriculture and associated processing accounts for around half of New Zealand’s NZ$205 billion gross domestic product and half of its NZ$47 billion ($39.6 billion) annual export earnings.

The survey showed farmers trimming their investment intentions with 84 percent expecting to maintain or increase spending from 89 percent in the last survey.

The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar has gained around 8.5 percent so far this year, and is sitting at more than five year highs.

Sheep and beef farmers remain the most pessimistic because of soft price, while confidence in the dairy sector, New Zealand’s biggest export earner, turned positive for the first time in a year.

Last week, Fonterra, the New Zealand-based top global dairy exporter, raised has its forecast payout for the current season by around 4 percent to NZ$5.90-NZ$6.00 kilo of milk solids, because of a rise in global prices, which it expected to be sustained.

Russell said dry weather and pasture conditions, which were not yet drought, were also weighing on sentiment in some regions.

($1=NZ$1.1870)