WELLINGTON, June 30 New Zealand employee
confidence hit a nine-year high in the second quarter as the
number of jobs grew and job security increased, a survey showed
on Friday.
The Westpac-McDermott Miller employee confidence index rose
to 113.4 in the three months to June, the highest reading since
2008, and up from 109.9 in the previous quarter.
A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than
pessimists.
"Workers have reported strong gains in the number of
available jobs in recent years," said Westpac economists in the
release. "They are also reporting increased job security,
and that they expect job openings to continue growing over
the coming year."
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)