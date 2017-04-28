WELLINGTON, April 28 New Zealand business sentiment was largely unchanged in April, as gains in agriculture and construction were offset by less confidence in retailing and manufacturing, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Friday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 11.0 percent of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead. It compared with an optimism level of 11.3 percent in the previous poll.

A net 37.7 percent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, down from 38.8 percent last month. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)