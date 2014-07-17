FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand consumer confidence nudges higher in July - survey
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

New Zealand consumer confidence nudges higher in July - survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand consumer confidence pushed higher for the second month in a row in July, a survey showed on Thursday, with consumers feeling more positive about jobs and the economy despite rising interest rates.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index was 132.7 from 131.9 in June. It hit a seven-year high of 135.8 in January.

A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below 100 indicates pessimism.

The survey showed consumers expect to be better off in the coming year, and are still strongly optimistic about the near- and longer-term economic outlooks.

Expectations of consumer price inflation over the next two years jumped to 3.9 percent from 3.1 percent a month ago.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.