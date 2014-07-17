New Zealand consumer confidence nudges higher in July - survey

WELLINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand consumer confidence pushed higher for the second month in a row in July, a survey showed on Thursday, with consumers feeling more positive about jobs and the economy despite rising interest rates.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index was 132.7 from 131.9 in June. It hit a seven-year high of 135.8 in January.

A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below 100 indicates pessimism.

The survey showed consumers expect to be better off in the coming year, and are still strongly optimistic about the near- and longer-term economic outlooks.

Expectations of consumer price inflation over the next two years jumped to 3.9 percent from 3.1 percent a month ago.