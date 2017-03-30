FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 5 months ago

NZ employee confidence dips in first quarter -Westpac survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand employee confidence dipped in the first three months of 2017, dipping from an eight-year high in the previous quarter as workers worried about job security, a survey showed on Friday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller employee confidence index fell to 109.9 in the three months to March from 112.7 in the previous quarter.

A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"Workers have reported that they are feeling a bit less confident about their job security," said Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

