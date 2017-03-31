FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANZ business confidence dips in March - ANZ bank
March 31, 2017 / 12:15 AM / 5 months ago

ANZ business confidence dips in March - ANZ bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment dropped in March, hit by the downturn in dairy prices, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Friday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 11.3 percent of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus a 16.6 percent optimism level in the previous poll.

Nonetheless, a net 38.8 percent of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, up from 37.2 percent last month.

Inflation expectations on a 12-month horizon rose to 1.83 percent compared with 1.73 percent in the previous survey. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)

