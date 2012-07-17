UPDATE 2-NZ inflation slowest in 13 years, to keep rates at record low

(Adds comment, details)

* NZ annual inflation at 13 yr low, domestic demand dull

* Interest rates seen on hold well into next year

* NZ dollar steady after data, debt futures higher

* Post-quake rebuilding to fuel long-term price pressure

WELLINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s annual inflation slowed to its lowest in nearly 13 years in the June quarter, falling short of expectations on sluggish domestic demand and leaving the central bank plenty of scope to keep rates at a record low well into next year.

Economists expect inflation will begin ticking up modestly later this year and next year, however, as reconstruction efforts pick up steam in earthquake-ravaged Christchurch, with a rate rise still considered likely in the longer term.

New Zealand’s consumer price index rose 1.0 percent for the April-June period from a year earlier, the lowest year-on-year pace since the December 1999 quarter, data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of 16 analysts had forecast an increase of 1.1 percent, as had the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). In the first three months of 2012, prices rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

In the latest quarter, the CPI rose 0.3 percent from January-March, compared with a poll forecast of 0.5 percent.

Annual inflation is holding at the lower end of the RBNZ’s annual target band of 1 to 3 percent, increasing the chances that the bank will keep its official cash rate at a record low 2.5 percent into the middle of next year.

“It suggests there’s no tightening until June next year, and I‘m pretty comfortable with that,” said Deutsche Bank chief economist Darren Gibbs.

The RBNZ has signalled its intention to increase rates at some stage because of expected capacity and resource pressures as the $16 billion reconstruction of Christchurch, devastated by a 2011 earthquake, accelerates in 2013.

But the euro zone’s prolonged debt crisis and an uncertain global growth outlook mean there is no urgency to move.

The New Zealand dollar dipped to a low of $0.7955 from $0.7975 after the data, although it later climbed to $0.8005 after Australian central bank minutes showed the board saw no need to cut rates at its July meeting.

Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> were slightly higher as investors pushed out the expected timing of a rate rise.

BENIGN INFLATION

During the June quarter, inflation was driven largely by a 4.5 percent rise in power prices and an 11 percent increase in fresh vegetable prices.

Other contributors to the CPI rise included beer, house rents, new housing, air fares and fuel, offset by lower prices for telecommunication services, fresh milk, fruit and used cars.

The non-tradables component of the index, a key barometer of domestic inflation including electricity, house rents and property prices, rose 0.5 percent from the previous quarter for an annual rise of 2.4 percent, the lowest since June 2010.

A strong New Zealand dollar, which has appreciated nearly 3 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, has combined with dull consumer demand, retail discounting and slow wage growth to help contain price pressures. The kiwi dollar has also climbed to record highs against the euro this month.

Recent data has pointed to a sluggish domestic outlook, with business confidence turning pessimistic, households cautious on spending and the government tightening its belt to bring the budget back into the black by 2015.

There have been signs of life returning to the property sector but elsewhere the picture is uneven, with unemployment stubbornly high and modest activity in retail sales and manufacturing, backing calls to keep rates low for longer.

Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC, said annual inflation in the June quarter was likely to mark the low point this cycle, with benign increases expected that will stay within the central bank’s target band.

“We expect only a modest uptick from here including to 1.6 percent by year end with inflation likely to remain beneath the midpoint of the RBNZ’s ... target throughout 2013,” he said.

A Reuters poll last week showed 12 of 18 economists forecasting the next rate move to be a rise in the first quarter of next year, with four expecting action in the June 2013 quarter, and two looking at early 2014.

In contrast, financial market pricing based on the overnight swap rates implies a 12 percent chance of a rate cut at the next rate review on July 26, reflecting worries about the euro zone’s debt woes. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)