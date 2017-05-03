BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
WELLINGTON May 4 Job advertisements in New Zealand posted their strongest monthly growth in five months in April, up 2.8 percent, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday.
Job ads were 18.2 percent higher on an annual basis with construction and services leading demand for labour, according to ANZ.
"The ongoing high level of job ads indicates a strong labour market," said ANZ economist Sharon Zollner.
New Zealand's unemployment rate dropped to near eight-year lows in the first quarter, while its employment rate was the second highest in the developed world, data released this week showed. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.