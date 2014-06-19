FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand job ads fall in May
June 19, 2014 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Zealand job ads fall in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New
Zealand fell in May for the first time in five months,
suggesting slower growth for the labour market, an ANZ Bank
monthly survey showed on Friday.
    The 5.2-percent drop was the biggest monthly fall since late
2010, but modest employment growth was still expected in the
strong economy, which grew 3.8 percent in the year to March.
    "We expect the unemployment rate to gradually tick down
towards 5.5 percent by the end of 2014," ANZ senior economist
Sharon Zoellner said in a commentary.
    "Combined with moderately higher wage increases, this should
provide an essential foundation to household income growth."
    New Zealand's unemployment rate was measured at 6.0 percent
in the first quarter.
---------------------------------------------------------------
 (NOTE: Monthly figures are seasonally adjusted, annual figures
are actual; all figures in pct:)
                      Current     Pvs month      Annual     
 Total Job Ads         -5.2      +2.1 (+2.6)     +10.8
 Newspaper Ads         -2.0      +0.6 (+0.7)      -7.7 
 Internet Ads          -5.6      +2.3 (+2.9)     +14.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
   

 (Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
