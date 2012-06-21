FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ economy shows strength, may fluctuate - FinMin
June 21, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

NZ economy shows strength, may fluctuate - FinMin

WELLINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s economy has underlying strength but is likely to remain uneven for a while, the Finance Minister said on Thursday.

Earlier, official data showed gross domestic product rose 1.1 percent, its fastest rate in five years, in the first quarter.

Economists had expected a rise of 0.5 percent.

“Today’s numbers confirm moderate underlying strength in the economy, despite the uncertain international mood and difficulties in Europe in particular,” Bill English said in a statement.

“We are likely to see fluctuations in growth from quarter to quarter, as households and businesses get used to building their incomes around higher savings and earnings, rather than consumption and debt,” he said.

The New Zealand dollar surged half a cent on the data, although analysts have said they still see the central bank holding rates until early next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
