NZ economy making good progress, outlook positive - FinMin
September 19, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

NZ economy making good progress, outlook positive - FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s economy is making good progress and performing better than many larger economies and will keep pushing forward, the Finance Minister said on Thursday.

Earlier official data showed the economy growing a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in the three months to June 30, double expectations, driven by agricultural production and earthquake reconstruction.

“We are making good progress and the outlook is for further moderate growth over the next three or four years,” said Bill English in a statement.

The data sent the New Zealand dollar up half a cent, but the central bank was still seen as likely to keep its benchmark interest rate at a record low 2.5 percent well into next year. (Gyles Beckford)

