FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ Finmin says still headed for budget surplus despite drought
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 5 years ago

NZ Finmin says still headed for budget surplus despite drought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand is still on track to return to a budget surplus in 2014/15 despite a worsening drought affecting large agricultural production areas, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

“It remains the government’s target to return to surplus in 2014/15, there’s no doubt though that the drought is likely to have some negative impact and make that task a bit harder,” Bill English said in reply to a question in parliament.

Last week, the government declared a drought in key farming areas, which have had no significant rainfall in more than three months, threatening to cost the economy NZ$1 billion ($825 million).

The Treasury has forecast a small surplus of NZ$66 million in the year to June 30, 2015, but English said the drought would be factored into all fiscal and economic forecasts in the May annual budget.

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.