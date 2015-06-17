UPDATE 1-NZ Q1 growth slows on drought, oil, backing rate cut view

(Adds comment, market reaction, detail)

* Q1 GDP +0.2 pct, +2.6 pct yr/yr

* Growth from tourist spending, business services

* Drought hits farm production, oil/gas production falls on prices Data at bottom end of forecasts, door open to more rate cuts

By Gyles Beckford

WELLINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s economy slowed markedly in the first quarter as drought hit farming and low prices hit oil production and exploration, offsetting strong domestic activity and leaving the central bank with room to cut rates further if needed.

The economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in the quarter, the lowest quarterly rate in two years, according to Statistics New Zealand, against economists’ and the central bank forecast of 0.6 percent.

The annual growth rate eased to 2.6 percent from the previous quarter’s seven-year high of 3.5 percent. Economists had expected 3.0 percent.

The data showed consumer spending, record numbers of tourists, and a stronger housing market underpinning growth at a time when commodity prices have tumbled and drought has hit farm production in some regions.

The softness in the data was seen allowing the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) the leeway to follow up last week’s cut in its official cash rate (OCR) with another in coming months.

“It seals the case for a July OCR cut and really raises the question about whether there may be further cuts beyond July,” Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens said.

The New Zealand dollar fell around half a U.S. cent to $0.6905 after the data, as investors priced in a bigger risk of a rate cut next month.

Economists expect one further 25 basis point rate cut to 3 percent from the RBNZ, with opinion divided between July and September.

Financial market pricing puts a 52 percent chance of a rate cut next month, with 39 basis points of cuts seen over the next 12 months.

The RBNZ had been the standout among developed economies having raised rates by 100 basis points last year and then staying on hold while others were cutting in the face of weakening outlooks and low inflation.

But prices for key dairy exports have halved over the past year and a lower payout to farmers this season might knock a NZ$7 billion hole in the economy.

Growth is expected to average around 3 percent for the next couple of years but inflation, which was just 0.1 percent for the year to March, is not seen returning to the RBNZ’s target point of 2 percent until the end of next year.

In the latest data, activity was supported by retail trade and accommodation, up 2.4 percent on strong tourist spending, while business services rose 2.1 percent, and strong construction. The service sector makes up about 70 percent of the economy.

The primary sector of farming, forestry and mining, fell 2.9 percent overall, driven by a 7.8 percent decrease in oil and gas exploration and production on lower prices, while agriculture production fell 1.4 percent because of drought in some regions.

On an expenditure basis the economy grew 0.1 percent on the previous quarter.