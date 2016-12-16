FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign holdings of NZ government debt eases in November - RBNZ
December 16, 2016 / 2:11 AM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Foreign holdings of NZ government debt eases in November - RBNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Non-residents held 60.6
percent of New Zealand government securities in November,
Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday.

----------------------------------------------------------------
                         Nov         Pvs month   Year ago
 Total all securities:   60.6  pct    61.0  pct   64.1 pct
 NZ govt bonds:          63.6  pct    63.9 pct    67.9 pct
 NZ govt T-bills          6.5  pct     7.7 pct     9.0 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available by clicking on    

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)

