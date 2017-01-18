TABLE-Foreign holdings of NZ government bonds ease in December - RBNZ

WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 60.3 percent in December, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Wednesday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Dec Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 60.3 pct 60.6 pct 63.9 pct NZ govt bonds: 63.2 pct 63.6 pct 67.4 pct NZ govt T-bills 6.3 pct 6.5 pct 9.3 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available by clicking on (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sunil Nair)