FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
TABLE-Foreign holdings of NZ government bonds ease in December - RBNZ
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Foreign holdings of NZ government bonds ease in December - RBNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New
Zealand government securities were 60.3 percent in December,
Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Wednesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------
                         Dec         Pvs month   Year ago
 Total all securities:   60.3 pct    60.6 pct    63.9 pct
 NZ govt bonds:          63.2 pct    63.6 pct    67.4 pct
 NZ govt T-bills          6.3 pct     6.5 pct     9.3 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available by clicking on    

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.