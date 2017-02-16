FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
TABLE-Foreign holdings of NZ government bonds ease in January - RBNZ
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Foreign holdings of NZ government bonds ease in January - RBNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New
Zealand government securities were 60 percent in January,
Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------
                         Jan        Pvs month   Year ago
 Total all securities:   60.0 pct    60.3 pct    64.7 pct
 NZ govt bonds:          62.5 pct    63.2 pct    67.6 pct
 NZ govt T-bills          7.5 pct     6.3  pct    9.7 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available by clicking on             

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Charlotte Greenfield
in WELLINGTON; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.