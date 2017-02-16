TABLE-Foreign holdings of NZ government bonds ease in January - RBNZ

WELLINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 60 percent in January, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Thursday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 60.0 pct 60.3 pct 64.7 pct NZ govt bonds: 62.5 pct 63.2 pct 67.6 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 6.3 pct 9.7 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available by clicking on (Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)