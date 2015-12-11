FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Offshore holdings of NZ govt debt edge down in November
December 11, 2015 / 2:09 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Offshore holdings of NZ govt debt edge down in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New
Zealand government securities were 64.1 percent in November,
Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday.

----------------------------------------------------------------
                         November    Pvs month   Year ago
 Total all securities:   64.1 pct    64.9 pct    63.8 pct
 NZ govt bonds:          67.9 pct    68.8 pct    66.5 pct
 NZ govt T-bills         8.7  pct    10.2 pct    16.3 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------

 The full data is available by clicking on 

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
