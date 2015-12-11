TABLE-Offshore holdings of NZ govt debt edge down in November

WELLINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 64.1 percent in November, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- November Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 64.1 pct 64.9 pct 63.8 pct NZ govt bonds: 67.9 pct 68.8 pct 66.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 8.7 pct 10.2 pct 16.3 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available by clicking on (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)