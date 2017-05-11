FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-New Zealand house prices rise 0.9 pct in April -REINZ
May 11, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 3 months ago

RPT-New Zealand house prices rise 0.9 pct in April -REINZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats with no changes to headline or text.)
    Wellington, May 12 (Reuters) - The pace of New Zealand house
price growth slowed in April, rising 0.9 percent, the Real
Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday.
    The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city,
Auckland, had fallen 2.1 percent, an encouraging trend for the
central bank which had warned the red-hot Auckland housing
market was a financial stability risk.
    Nationally, prices rose 10.4 percent from the same month the
previous year.

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Jane Wardell, editing by
G Crosse)

