8 months ago
NZ median house prices, sales fall in November
#Financials
December 11, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 8 months ago

NZ median house prices, sales fall in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices
slipped 0.2 in November from a month earlier, while sales
volumes were down less than 1 percent, the Real Estate Institute
of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Monday.
    The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city,
Auckland, dropped 4 percent in the month but were still up 11
percent year-on-year.
----------------------------------------------------------------
S/adj median price (in pct):
                 Month        YoY    
 NZ total            -0.2        +13.0
 Auckland            -4.0        +11.0
----------------------------------------------------------------
    The full data is available at www.reinz.co.nz 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield; editing by
David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
