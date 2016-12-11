NZ median house prices, sales fall in November

WELLINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices slipped 0.2 in November from a month earlier, while sales volumes were down less than 1 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Monday. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, dropped 4 percent in the month but were still up 11 percent year-on-year. ---------------------------------------------------------------- S/adj median price (in pct): Month YoY NZ total -0.2 +13.0 Auckland -4.0 +11.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available at www.reinz.co.nz (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Charlotte Greenfield; editing by David Clarke)