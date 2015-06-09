New Zealand house price growth quickens in May - Quotable Value

WELLINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Growth in New Zealand’s house prices quickened for a fifth consecutive month in May, driven by the country’s biggest city, the government property valuer said on Tuesday.

Quotable Value’s (QV) residential property price index rose 9.0 percent in the year to May 31, compared with an annual rate of 8.4 percent in April.

The index is now 24.1 percent above the market’s previous peak in late 2007.

“National residential property values have risen at their fastest annual rate in 15 months and the Auckland market continues to drive this,” QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush said in a statement, adding there were signs that Auckland’s stronger prices were spilling out into adjoining regions.

House prices in the Auckland region, where there is a significant housing shortage, were 16.1 percent higher in the year to May compared with a 14.6 percent rise the month before.

Prices growth in earthquake-damaged Christchurch slowed to 3.8 percent over the past 12 months against 4.7 percent the month before.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is imposing new controls on loans to property investors, requiring banks to hold more capital to back such loans, and investors borrowing to buy in the Auckland region to have larger deposits.