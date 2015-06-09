FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand house price growth quickens in May - Quotable Value
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 9, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

New Zealand house price growth quickens in May - Quotable Value

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Growth in New Zealand’s house prices quickened for a fifth consecutive month in May, driven by the country’s biggest city, the government property valuer said on Tuesday.

Quotable Value’s (QV) residential property price index rose 9.0 percent in the year to May 31, compared with an annual rate of 8.4 percent in April.

The index is now 24.1 percent above the market’s previous peak in late 2007.

“National residential property values have risen at their fastest annual rate in 15 months and the Auckland market continues to drive this,” QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush said in a statement, adding there were signs that Auckland’s stronger prices were spilling out into adjoining regions.

House prices in the Auckland region, where there is a significant housing shortage, were 16.1 percent higher in the year to May compared with a 14.6 percent rise the month before.

Prices growth in earthquake-damaged Christchurch slowed to 3.8 percent over the past 12 months against 4.7 percent the month before.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is imposing new controls on loans to property investors, requiring banks to hold more capital to back such loans, and investors borrowing to buy in the Auckland region to have larger deposits.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.