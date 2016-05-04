FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand house prices rise 12 pct y/y in April as low rates tempt buyers
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

New Zealand house prices rise 12 pct y/y in April as low rates tempt buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose 12 percent in the year to April, the government property valuer said on Wednesday, as record low interest rates drew more buyers into the market.

The 12 percent rise in Quotable Value’s (QV) residential property price index compared with an annual rate of 11.4 percent in March.

The index is now 16.9 percent above the market’s previous peak in late 2007.

“All the main centres around New Zealand and many regional centres have seen home values increase during April, with the promise of continued record low interest rates providing confidence in the housing sector,” said QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush.

House prices in the Auckland region’s booming property market were 16.5 percent higher in the year to April, compared with a 16.9 percent rise in March. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.