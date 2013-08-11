FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand house prices ease in July - REINZ
August 11, 2013 / 10:37 PM / 4 years ago

New Zealand house prices ease in July - REINZ

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices
eased in July, while the number of houses sold increased, the
Real Estate Institute of NZ (REINZ) said on Monday.
    The REINZ's house price index fell 0.5 percent from June, to
be 8.6 percent higher than the same month last year.
    The housing market has picked up since early last year,
particularly in major cities of Auckland and Christchurch, with
mortgage rates at multidecade lows and a moderately improving
economy.
    The REINZ said the market had been more active than would be
expected in winter, which it suggested may be tied to
expectations the central bank will move to cool the market.
    "Reports from agents around the country suggest that first
home buyers are moving quickly to secure properties ahead of any
move by the Reserve Bank to impose lending restrictions on
buyers with lower deposits," said REINZ chief executive Helen
O'Sullivan.
    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is concerned about
the strength of the housing market, and the threat it poses to
financial stability and inflation.
    It is finalising a group of macroprudential measures,
including limits of low deposit lending, capital buffers, and
increased reserves to help control house prices.
    A factor in the strength of the housing market and rise in
prices has been limited supply, especially in the biggest city
Auckland and earthquake damaged Christchurch. 
    The REINZ said the actual number of houses sold was up 10.5
percent on June, and on 3.9 percent on a seasonally-adjusted
basis.
    The RBNZ has held the official cash rate at a record low 2.5
percent for two years and has said it expects to hold it at that
level for the rest of this year. 
  
House price index (in pct): 
                              Month    Pvs month   12 months    
 NZ total                     -0.5       0.0        +8.6
 Auckland                     -4.4      +4.4       +13.9
 Christchurch                 -4.1      +1.4        +5.4
    
                             Month    Pvs month    Year ago
 Houses sold                 6,777      6,135      5,907
 Days to sell                   35         34         38
 
 ($1=NZ $1.28)

 (Reporting by Gyles Beckford, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
