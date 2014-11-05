FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand house price growth at two-year low in October
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 5, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Zealand house price growth at two-year low in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Growth in New Zealand’s house prices was at its lowest in two years in October as the pace slowed for the tenth month in a row, the government property valuer said on Thursday.

Quotable Value’s (QV) residential property index rose 5.9 percent in the year to Oct 31, compared with an annual rate of 6.4 percent in September. This is the lowest annual rise since October 2012.

The index is 16.9 percent above the market’s previous peak in late 2007, with the country’s biggest city, Auckland, leading national gains.

The government agency said the housing market was still struggling.

“Home loan approval rates have not increased, listings are also lower than normal for spring and sales are around 12 percent below what they were this time last year,” QV spokeswoman Andrea Rush said in a statement.

Real estate agents have reported a lift in market sentiment and activity since the Sept. 20 election which saw the centre-right National-led government return to power.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has said the state of the housing market and the impact of record migration gains on it will influence when it resumes raising rates after it headed to the sidelines in September.

House prices in the Auckland region were 9.2 percent higher in the year to October compared with an 10.3 percent rise the month before, while prices in earthquake-damaged Christchurch rose 4.3 percent from an annual rate of 5.1 percent in September.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.