WELLINGTON May 3 New Zealand's sizzling housing
market cooled slightly in April to post its slowest growth in
almost two years, government property valuer QV said on
Wednesday.
Quotable Value's (QV) residential property price index rose
11.1 percent in the year to April, compared with an annual rate
of 13.5 percent in the previous month.
The index is now 52.3 percent above the market's previous
peak in late 2007.
April's comparatively muted growth, including a marked
slow-down in the house price inflation epicentre of Auckland,
will encourage the central bank which has raised concerns over
the financial stability risk posed by the red-hot market.
Stricter lending rules introduced by the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand last year to insulate banks from any housing downturn
were behind the slowing growth.
"Demand is still down as tougher lending restrictions
continue to make it difficult for buyers requiring a mortgage to
obtain finance for their purchases," said QV Auckland homevalue
manager, James Steele.
House prices in the Auckland region were up percent 10.7
percent in the year, the slowest growth since December 2014, and
they fell 0.4 percent in the three months to the end of April.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)