UPDATE 1-NZ's hot housing market poses policy headache for RBNZ

(Recasts lead, adds comment, RBNZ policy conundrum and detail)

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices surged to a record high in June and the risk of further overheating is putting more pressure on the central bank to curb mortgage lending, while also raising the chance that it will be forced to raise official interest rates sooner than its forecast.

Figures released by government property valuer Quotable Value on Tuesday showed nationwide prices rose 7.6 percent in the year to June, scaling an all-time high for the ninth consecutive month

The data echoed an 8.4 percent year-on-year rise in June in the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s median house price index released on Monday.

Nationwide prices have climbed 17 percent since mid-2009 according to QV, led by a 30 percent climb in Auckland, the country’s largest city and making New Zealand’s housing market the fifth most overvalued relative to income among OECD countries, following Belgium, France, Canada and Norway.

The relentless increase in housing prices has raised alarm bells at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which is concerned that a pick-up in low-deposit mortgage lending seen in the past year could lead to financial instability if property prices take a sudden and sharp turn lower.

But the central bank’s hands are tied as it is loathe to raise official interest rates from a record low 2.5 percent as this would push an already strong currency even higher, while low inflation risks hardly warrant monetary tightening.

In an attempt to avoid a premature rate rise, the RBNZ plans to introduce macroprudential tools in coming months, including lending restrictions on deposits of 20 percent or less, following the lead of Hong Kong, Singapore and other countries which have implemented aggressive rules to cool their housing markets.

Economists say that while lending restrictions may buy the RBNZ some time, the central bank will likely be forced to raise rates earlier than its outlook for mid- to late- 2014 to rein in the hot housing market.

“The lending restrictions will be effective but I don’t think they’ll be a silver bullet. It’s just a mitigant to extreme hotness in the market,” said Cameron Bagrie, economist at ANZ.

Like most economists polled by Reuters, ANZ expects the RBNZ to raise interest rates to 2.75 percent in early 2014.

Expectations the RBNZ will be one of the first major central banks to raise interest rates pushed the New Zealand dollar to a post-float high in April, buoyed by fund inflows from yield-hungry offshore investors. Rate expectations are seen keeping the currency elevated on a historical basis.

‘PAVLOVA PARADISE’

The market’s climb has been driven by Auckland, which suffers from a chronic supply shortage in the face of rising migration to the rapidly expanding business hub, while demand for new homes in the earthquake-damaged Canterbury region is also pushing up prices.

In addition, record low interest rates have boosted demand for mortgages among first-time homebuyers hoping to achieve the “Pavlova Paradise” dream among middle-class New Zealanders of owning a home on a quarter-acre plot.

This desire has pushed up the average home in the country to around NZ$441,254 as of June according to QV, up 7.6 percent on the year and around 8 times the average salary of around NZ$55,000.

As a result, first-time homeowners like 28-year-old marketer Kris Hanson and his partner had to scotch their initial plan to buy a standalone two-bedroom house in Auckland’s southern suburbs and settle for a terraced unit just to get on the housing ladder.

“The dream is still there, we’re just going to achieve it in steps, rather than a big jump,” said Hanson, who paid “in the mid-NZ$500,000 region” for the two-bedroom unit at auction.

High house prices relative to income have long been a bugbear of the New Zealand economy as many people consider bricks and mortar as a more stable investment asset than sophisticated financial products.

A climb in the country’s home prices through 2007 posed a similar headache for the Reserve Bank when interest rates were at a record high of 8.25 percent, before the market fell during the global financial crisis.

But the rise in New Zealand’s housing market is tame compared with a near doubling of private Hong Kong property values since the start of 2009, and the roughly 50 percent increase in new private home sale prices in Singapore since 2009.

Prices in the two Asian centres have been ramped up by foreign demand for luxury properties pushing even regular homes out of reach for people on modest incomes.

Economists say foreign buyers account for less than 10 percent of Auckland’s housing market, although this is expected to rise in the coming years as overseas migration increases. ($1 = 1.2804 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)