FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
NZ Prime Minister says central bank should get on with housing measures
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 8, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

NZ Prime Minister says central bank should get on with housing measures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister John Key on Friday urged the central bank to quickly impose curbs on the nation's hot housing market, signaling an urgency to prevent a potential collapse in the real estate market.

"I think they should get on with it," Key said in an interview published on news website stuff.co.nz.

Key spoke after Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said the central bank is contemplating making its mortgage lending rules more stringent in a speech late Thursday .

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it was considering tightening its loan-to-value ratios further, possibly by the end of the year. It was also examining whether it should limit debt-to-income ratios, but said "further investigation of this option will be undertaken."

Key said that signaling that is "all very well and good but all it does is encourage investors to say I better move now rather than later."

New Zealand's housing prices, spurred by low interest rates, high levels of immigration and supply shortages, are the second fastest-growing in the world after Qatar, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Policymakers are worried the rapid gains could trigger a collapse and hit the economy at a time when its main dairy exports are struggling and slowing world growth is heaping more pressure on domestic activity. (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.