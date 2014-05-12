FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ house prices edge up, sales fall in April - REINZ
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
May 12, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

NZ house prices edge up, sales fall in April - REINZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose
for a third consecutive month in April to a record high, while
the number of houses sold fell, the Real Estate Institute of NZ
(REINZ) said on Monday.
    The REINZ said the sharp dip in sales volumes, especially in
lower valued properties, pointed to the impact of the central
bank's limits on low deposit lending and the start of the 
interest rate tightening cycle.
    Last week the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said limits
on low deposit home loans have been effective in slowing house
price inflation and will stay in place at least until late this
year. 
    The RBNZ has also raised its benchmark interest rate by 50
basis points since March to 3 percent, and is expected to raise
again next month possibly before pausing. It has said the
housing market will be one of the key factors in the timing and
extent of rises. 
    
------------------------------------------------------------
 House price index (in pct):  
                              Month    Pvs month   12 months    
 NZ total                     +0.1       +3.4        +8.5 
 Auckland                     +2.0       +0.4       +15.2
 Christchurch                 +4.4       +1.9       +13.6 
     
                              Month    Pvs month   Vs yr ago 
 Houses sold                  5,670     7,315      -20.2pct
 Days to sell                    34        35         34
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    The full data is available at www.reinz.co.nz
    

 (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.