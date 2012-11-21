NZ rate cut unlikely, earthquake rebuild to counter weak demand

WELLINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A string of dismal New Zealand economic data has ramped up speculation of an interest rate cut, but the central bank is unlikely to ease monetary policy as it looks ahead to growth and price pressures from the country’s earthquake rebuild.

Surprisingly weak third quarter retail sales and a jump in the jobless rate to a 13-year high of 7.3 percent have prompted markets to price in a 66 percent chance the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will cut rates from a record low 2.5 percent in the next year.

But 15 of 16 economists polled by Reuters believe the next RBNZ move will be a rise in rates, which have been chained at 2.5 percent since April 2011. Most expect this will happen in late 2013.

The economists appear to concur with the RBNZ which has forecast annual inflation to rise to 1.8 percent in March next year and the unemployment rate to fall back to 6.4 percent in March 2013 and 5.3 percent in March 2014.

Economists believe the biggest hurdle to any rate cut is the boost that will come from rebuilding in the Canterbury region, ravaged by an earthquake last year, which will lift demand and prices over the next few years.

Signs of this are already emerging. A survey by the ANZ Bank released this week showed the Canterbury economy grew 1.9 percent in the third quarter, outstripping the national economy’s paltry 0.1 percent growth.

“Right here and now, if it wasn’t for the Christchurch city rebuild I would be calling for a 50 basis point rate cut,” said Cameron Bagrie, chief economist at ANZ.

“This thing is around the corner. It is going to increase in magnitude and still come off a low base.”

KIWI SHAKES OFF CUT SPECULATION

The Canterbury rebuild has been estimated at around NZ$20 billion ($16 billion), equivalent to about 10 percent of the economy, and likely to be spread over four to five years, with demolition work due for completion by mid-2013.

“The stage will be set for rebuilding work in the (Christchurch) central business district to begin in earnest,” Ralph Waters, the chairman of Fletcher Building, the project manager for the rebuild, said this week.

A robust housing market, rising commodity prices, a bounce back in manufacturing activity, and signs of improving business and consumer confidence are seen as further barriers to a cut.

“The economy is far from dead and does not warrant extra monetary support,” said Bank of New Zealand head of research Stephen Toplis, who expects higher rates from end-2013.

The New Zealand dollar stumbled to a two-month low around $0.8050 last week in the aftermath of the weak jobs and retail sales data, but the currency has kept to a well-worn $0.8100-$0.8300 range and tracks well above the year’s trough of $0.7456 seen in June.

Traders say the kiwi is shrugging off the increased rate cut speculation, given that risks related to U.S. fiscal health and the wider global economic situation are currently bigger currency drivers.

“For the kiwi to fall below $0.8000 we’d need to see more of a risk-off environment,” said Tim Kelleher, head of institutional FX sales at ASB Bank, adding that offshore and domestic investors were keen to buy on a fall below that level.

But increased risk of rate cuts might dent the kiwi against the higher-yielding Aussie, which could rally above NZ$1.30 from the current NZ$1.2700 level, especially if the Reserve Bank of Australia slows its own cycle of rate cuts. (Editing by Eric Meijer)