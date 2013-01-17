UPDATE 1-NZ Q4 inflation unexpectedly down, rates hibernate

(Adds comment, updates market reaction)

* NZ Q4 inflation unexpectedly soft, annual rate close to 13-year low

* Interest rates seen on hold well into later this year

* NZ dollar dips half a cent, debt futures, bonds, swaps softer

WELLINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand consumer prices fell unexpectedly in the fourth quarter, keeping the annual rate close to a 13-year low and lending support to expectations that interest rates will remain at a record low for much of this year.

The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent in the three months to Dec. 31, to be 0.9 percent higher than a year ago, data showed on Friday. The index has fallen in four of the past five December quarters.

The annual rate had slowed to a 13-year low of 0.8 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts had forecast a quarterly rise of 0.1 percent and an annual rise of 1.2 percent, in line with forecasts by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

With inflation stuck below the RBNZ target band of 1-3 percent, its benchmark interest rate is expected to remain unchanged at 2.5 percent for the foreseeable future.

“We expect inflation will remain lower over the next two quarters, so the risks are that the Reserve Bank will be on hold a little bit longer than our December call,” said ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley.

The New Zealand dollar fell to a low of $0.8348 from around $0.8410/15 before the data, before settling at $0.8360. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> fell a couple of points as investors pushed out the timing of a rate rise.

Despite easing price pressures, the RBNZ has projected rate increases from later this year to keep prices in check as the $25 billion rebuild of Christchurch damaged by a 2011 earthquake will accelerate.

In addition, the housing market has shown signs of picking up, especially in Auckland, the main business centre, and in Christchurch, due partly to supply shortage.

During the December quarter, inflation was driven largely by lower food prices and furniture discounting, which offset higher housing and transport costs.

The non-tradables component of the index, a key barometer of domestic inflation that includes electricity, house rents and property prices, rose 0.3 percent, the lowest in a year, from the previous quarter for an annual rise of 2.5 percent.

The trade-weighted kiwi, the RBNZ’s preferred currency measure against a basket of currencies, gained more than 6 percent last year, touching a five-year high, helping to contain price pressures but weighing on exporters as local goods have become more expensive overseas.

Recent data has pointed to sustained modest growth, with business confidence improving, even as households are still cautious on spending and the government is tightening its belt to bring the budget back into the black by 2015.

However, inflation’s current low spot is seen as short-lived, with a more active housing sector and a pick-up in the rebuilding of earthquake-damaged Christchurch set to increase price pressures.

A recent Reuters poll shows 10 of 17 economists expecting a rate increase from the middle of this year, with the rest forecasting rises in 2014.

Financial market pricing based on overnight swap rates is also benign, implying little chance of a rate change. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)