TABLE-NZ Q1 consumer price index up 0.5 pct - Stats NZ

WELLINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The first quarter consumers price index (CPI) was released by Statistics New Zealand (SNZ) on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.6 percent for the quarter and a rise of 1.6 percent from the same quarter a year earlier, lower than the 0.7 percent forecast by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month. All figures are percentage change. -------------------------------------------------------------- Qtr-on-qtr, CPI all groups Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago +0.5 -0.3 +0.8 Versus year ago +1.6 +1.8 +4.5 -------------------------------------------------------------- Qtr-on-qtr, tradables Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago -0.4 -0.9 +0.5 Versus year ago +0.3 +1.1 +3.7 -------------------------------------------------------------- Qtr-on-qtr, non-tradables Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago +1.2 +0.2 +1.1 Versus year ago +2.5 +2.5 +5.2 -------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted median, qtr-on-qtr Q1 2012 Pvs qtr Year ago +0.4 +0.4 +0.3 Versus year ago* +2.0 +2.1 +3.3 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Based on June quarter 2011 weighting. The first quarter consumer price index will be released on July 17. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)