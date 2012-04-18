FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-NZ Q1 consumer price index up 0.5 pct - Stats NZ
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-NZ Q1 consumer price index up 0.5 pct - Stats NZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The first quarter consumers
price index (CPI) was released by Statistics New Zealand (SNZ)
on Thursday.  	
    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.6
percent for the quarter and a rise of 1.6 percent from the same
quarter a year earlier, lower than the 0.7 percent forecast by
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month.	
    All figures are percentage change.	
--------------------------------------------------------------
    Qtr-on-qtr, CPI all groups  
    Q1 2012                Pvs qtr              Year ago        
     +0.5                   -0.3                  +0.8          
    Versus year ago         
     +1.6                   +1.8                  +4.5  
--------------------------------------------------------------  
    Qtr-on-qtr, tradables  
    Q1 2012                Pvs qtr              Year ago        
     -0.4                   -0.9                  +0.5         
    Versus year ago         
     +0.3                   +1.1                  +3.7  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Qtr-on-qtr, non-tradables  
    Q1 2012                Pvs qtr              Year ago        
     +1.2                  +0.2                  +1.1          
    Versus year ago         
     +2.5                  +2.5                  +5.2  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Weighted median, qtr-on-qtr  
    Q1 2012                Pvs qtr              Year ago  
      +0.4                  +0.4                  +0.3          
    Versus year ago*         
      +2.0                  +2.1                  +3.3  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    * Based on June quarter 2011 weighting.	
    The first quarter consumer price index will be released on  	
July 17.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.