TABLE-NZ Q2 consumer price index up 0.3 pct - Stats NZ
TABLE-NZ Q2 consumer price index up 0.3 pct - Stats NZ

WELLINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The consumers price index
(CPI) rose less than expected in the second quarter, according
to data released by Statistics New Zealand (SNZ) on Tuesday.
    Economists polled by Reuters, and the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand, had forecast a rise of 0.5 percent for the quarter and
a rise of 1.1 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.
    All figures are percentage change.
--------------------------------------------------------------
    Qtr-on-qtr, CPI all groups  
    Q2 2012                Pvs qtr              Year ago        
     +0.3                   +0.5                  +1.0          
    Versus year ago         
     +1.0                   +1.6                  +5.3  
--------------------------------------------------------------  
    Qtr-on-qtr, tradables  
    Q2 2012                Pvs qtr              Year ago        
     +0.1                   -0.4                  +1.5         
    Versus year ago         
     -1.1                   +0.3                  +5.5  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Qtr-on-qtr, non-tradables  
    Q2 2012                Pvs qtr              Year ago        
     +0.5                   +1.2                  +0.6          
    Versus year ago         
     +2.4                   +2.5                  +5.2  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Weighted median, qtr-on-qtr  
    Q2 2012                Pvs qtr              Year ago  
     +0.3                   +0.4                  +0.5          
    Versus year ago          
     +1.8                   +2.0                  +4.4  
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    The third quarter consumer price index will be released on  
Oct 16.

 (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)

