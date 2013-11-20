New Zealand job ads surge in October - ANZ survey

WELLINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand for October rose at the strongest rate in more than two years, a survey by the ANZ bank showed on Thursday, suggesting that the pick-up in the labour market is quickening as the economy grows at a solid pace.

Vacancies advertised online or in newspapers rose a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent last month, according to the ANZ’s monthly survey, following an upwardly revised 1.3 percent rise in September.

“The economic expansion in the second half of this year is looking assured, but a strengthening labour market, not just a booming house market, is required to make the upturn sustainable,” said ANZ senior economist Sharon Zoellner.

“This data suggests the unemployment rate will continue to decline over coming quarters.”

It was the strongest monthly rise in job adverts since May 2011. The number of advertisements rose 9.7 percent from a year ago.

Newspaper job advertisements rose 6.1 percent, while Internet job ads gained 4.2 percent.

The composite index, which gives more weighting to newspaper advertisements than Internet adverts which can appear on multiple sites, rose 4.9 percent in October, after rising a revised 2.1 percent the month before.

The unemployment rate edged down to 6.2 percent in the third quarter as the number of people finding work outstripped growth in the workforce. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)