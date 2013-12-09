FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBNZ exempts new residential construction loans from LVR limits
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 9, 2013 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

RBNZ exempts new residential construction loans from LVR limits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank will exempt loans for new residential construction from its recently introduced restrictions on mortgages with high loan-to-value ratios, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday.

The exemption is aimed to promote homebuilding, the RBNZ said. A shortage of housing stock has drived house prices to record highs, stoking overall inflation pressures and raising the risk of financial instability if prices fall sharply.

“This exemption means that low deposit lending will fall outside the 10 percent speed limit if it is financing the construction of a new house or apartment,” RBNZ Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said in a statement.

“However, any new low deposit construction loans will still need to meet the internal risk requirements of the lending banks.”

High LVR construction lending comprises around 1 percent of total residential lending, but it finances around 12 percent of residential building activity, Spencer said.

The RBNZ introduced the lending restrictions in October, as it tries to cool the overheating housing market before raising official interest rates, which many in the market expect will happen in early 2014. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Philip Barbara)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.