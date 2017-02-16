FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
New Zealand manufacturing activity slows to 51.6 in January -BNZ survey
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 6 months ago

New Zealand manufacturing activity slows to 51.6 in January -BNZ survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity dipped in January from the previous month as bad weather and the holiday season dented production, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell 2.6 points from December to 51.6, its slowest rate of expansion for two years.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that indicates a contraction. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Louise Ireland)

