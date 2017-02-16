New Zealand manufacturing activity slows to 51.6 in January -BNZ survey

WELLINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity dipped in January from the previous month as bad weather and the holiday season dented production, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) fell 2.6 points from December to 51.6, its slowest rate of expansion for two years.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that indicates a contraction. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Louise Ireland)