NZ to decide on state power company sale in early September

WELLINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand will decide by early next month whether it will proceed with the partial sale of a state power company this year to avoid derailing the government’s multi-billion dollar privatisation plan and a return to budget surplus.

The privatisation plan is to sell minority stakes in three state-owned power companies, a coal miner and the national airline, worth as much as NZ$7 billion ($5.7 billion), to help get the budget back into surplus by 2015 and reduce debt.

Earlier this week, the Waitangi Tribunal, an official body which hears claims and grievances from the indigenous Maori people over land and resource ownership, said the government should delay the sale of a 49 percent stake in Mighty River Power until a claim over water rights is settled.

The Tribunal has only advisory powers and could not force any delay, but the centre-right National Party-led government is anxious to avoid any backlash from the small Maori Party, which supports it on key measures in the parliament.

“Delaying a decision beyond the first week of September and losing the 2012 window for the offer would have significant consequences, not only for the Mighty River Power offer, but also in delaying the rest of the share offer programme over the next two years,” said Finance Minister Bill English and State Owned Enterprises Minister Tony Ryall in a statement.

The ministers said they wanted the Tribunal to give its recommendations and reasoning over the water claim by Aug 24, about a month earlier than was expected.

Prime Minister John Key has previously called the Maori claim opportunistic, and said no individual or group can own water resources. But after objections from the Maori Party he said the administration would not undermine any Maori rights that might be established.

Any concession of the Maori claim could reduce the price the government might get for the assets.

The government claimed a mandate to proceed with the controversial asset sales after it was returned to power in last November’s elections. ($1 = 1.2379 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Ryan Woo)