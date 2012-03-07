UPDATE 1-NZ central bank holds rates, warns of high kiwi

(Adds details, comment, market reaction)

* RBNZ says inflation outlook soft

* RBNZ says high NZ dollar lessens higher rates, hurting tradeable

* NZ dollar falls, debt futures rise

WELLINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held its cash rate steady on Thursday, as expected, and signalled a benign rate outlook as inflation expectations fell and the local currency rose.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the official cash rate at a record low 2.5 percent, where it has been since March last year, pointing to falling price pressures.

“Given the medium-term outlook for inflation, it remains prudent to hold the OCR at 2.5 percent,” RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard said.

That compared with the bank’s comments in January, when it said it was prudent to keep the OCR on hold because of global uncertainty and modest domestic demand.

With the European debt crisis easing and the domestic economy showing signs of recovery, Bollard said a high New Zealand dollar was helping to contain inflation, but was also hurting exporters, and would restrain growth.

“Sustained strength in the New Zealand dollar would reduce the need for future increases in the OCR.”

On a trade-weighted basis, the RBNZ’s preferred currency measure, the kiwi has risen almost 7 percent since December.

The New Zealand dollar fell around a third of a cent to $0.8155 from $0.8190 before the statement, and interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose up to five points.

Analysts saw little chance of a rate move any time soon.

“They will wait until December for the first hike, and following hikes will be more spaced out,” said ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley.

The RBNZ forecast the 90-day bank bill, a barometer for moves in its cash rates, to gradually rise to 2.9 percent in September, 3.0 percent in December this year, and 3.3 percent late next year, touching a peak of 3.6 percent by December 2014, from 2.8 percent in March 2012.

That was lower than its forecasts last December, when rates were forecast to peak at 4.0 percent by September 2013.

The RBNZ said recent data -- retail sales, housing and building activities, consumer and business confidence -- have shown tentative signs of a pick-up, albeit from a low base.

However, inflation, which fell to 1.8 percent in the year to December, was seen well contained in the RBNZ’s 1-3 percent target band.

Before the latest rate review, a Reuters poll had nine of 14 analysts expecting a rise later this year, with the rest expecting steady rates until next year.

That is reflected in market pricing, which implies 23 basis points of rate increases over the next 12 months, up from no rise a month ago as the risk of a catastrophic outcome of the European debt crisis subsides.

The RBNZ’s rate outlook was in contrast to the Reserve Bank of Australia, which kept an easing bias after leaving its rate steady at 4.25 percent on Tuesday following cuts of 25 basis points each in November and December.

Other major economies have loose policies, with the Bank of Japan pledging to buy more government debt and the European Central Bank flooding its banking system with cheap loans.