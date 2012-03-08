UPDATE 2-NZ holds rates, sees inflation in "sweet spot"

(Adds quotes, comment, updates market reaction)

* Reserve Bank of New Zealand says inflation outlook soft

* Says high NZ dollar reduces prospect of higher rates, but hurting growth

* NZ dollar falls, debt futures rise

By Mantik Kusjanto

WELLINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank held its official cash rate (OCR) steady at a record low on Thursday for an eigth consecutive review and said there was little pressure to change policy with a strong currency holding back prices.

The New Zealand dollar fell a third of a cent and interest rate futures priced in a lower risk of rate rises after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand left the key rate at 2.5 percent, where it has been since March last year.

“Inflation is in a reasonably sweet spot, and that doesn’t require a lot of monetary policy change,” said RBNZ Governor Alan Bollard, who steps down after his second five-year term ends on Sept. 25.

In its last review in January, the bank held rates steady because of global uncertainty and modest domestic demand, but this review shifted its focus to the impact of a stronger currency, which was hurting the external sector and growth, but also containing inflation.

“Sustained strength in the New Zealand dollar would reduce the need for future increases in the OCR,” Bollard said, adding that an even stronger currency might cause inflation expectations to tumble and make a rate cut a possible option.

The kiwi dollar fell to $0.8153 from $0.8190 before the statement before crawling back to $0.8160. Interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose up to five points.

On a trade-weighted basis, the RBNZ’s preferred currency measure, the kiwi has risen almost 7 percent since December.

The RBNZ’s dovish view meant little chance of a rate move any time soon, said ASB Bank chief economist Nick Tuffley.

“They will wait until December for the first hike, and following hikes will be more spaced out,” said Tuffley.

RATE OUTLOOK

The RBNZ slashed its forecast for the 90-day bank bill, a barometer for moves in its future cash rates, as it remained relaxed on the inflation outlook.

The bank now expected 90-day bank bills, currently at around 2.75 percent, to rise gradually to 3.0 percent later this year, and touch a peak of 3.6 percent by December 2014.

That was lower than its forecasts last December, when rates were forecast to peak at 4.0 percent by September 2013.

Financial markets pricing now implies 15 basis points of rate increases over the next 12 months, down from 23 bps on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of 13 analysts after the RBNZ statement showed 11 expecting the first rise in December or the first half of next year.

The RBNZ said recent data -- retail sales, housing and building activities, consumer and business confidence -- had shown tentative signs of a pick-up, albeit from a low base.

However, inflation, which fell to 1.8 percent in the year to December, was seen well contained within the RBNZ’s 1-3 percent target band.

“As long as inflation pressures remain contained, we believe the RBNZ will have comfort absorbing further improving signs in the housing market and household spending,” said Goldman Sachs economist Philip Borkin.

The RBNZ’s stance contrasts with the Reserve Bank of Australia, which kept an easing bias after leaving its rate steady at 4.25 percent on Tuesday following cuts of 25 basis points each in November and December.

Other major economies have loose policies, with the Bank of Japan pledging to buy more government debt and the European Central Bank flooding its banking system with cheap loans. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ed Davies)